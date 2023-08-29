Asia markets mirror Wall Street's rally ahead of Australia's July inflation numbers

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are set to mostly rise, largely mirroring moves on Wall Street as U.S. stocks saw a Nvidia-fueled tech rally on Tuesday.

Investors will be bracing for Australia's inflation numbers for July, which are expected to come in at 5.2%, according to a Reuters poll — softer than the 5.4% seen in June. The Australian S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.61% in early trade.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is on pace for its third straight day of gains, opening 0.61% up, while the Topix also extended gains and rose 0.56%.

South Korea's Kospi led gains in the region among major indexes, advancing 0.81%, while the Kosdaq was up 0.98%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 18,669, pointing to a stronger open and on pace for its third straight day of gains compared with the HSI's close of 18,484.03.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes advanced, with the Nasdaq Composite climbing more than 1% as investors flocked back to tech stocks.

The tech-heavy index gained 1.74%, the S&P 500 climbed 1.45% — its best day since June 2, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.85%.

— CNBC's Sarah Min and Alex Harring contributed to this report

Morgan Stanley Investment Management's Andrew Slimmon said he believes markets are set for a "strong rally" by the end of the year.

The managing director and senior portfolio manager at the firm told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Tuesday that he believes the S&P 500 will be "closer" to 5,000 by then. If it reaches 5,000, that's an upside of nearly 13% from Monday's close of 4,433.

He named three stocks to buy.



— Weizhen Tan

One part of China’s consumer market is holding up against a broad decline

Authors David and Susan Schwartz found average daily foot traffic at Costco in China this summer was around 7,000 people — double that of the U.S. — for stores that are about the same size.

"What you will see is the premium market will definitely continue to do well," said Chris Reitermann, CEO, Ogilvy Asia Pacific and Greater China.

However, he said companies are generally holding off on marketing spend amid uncertainty about overall future growth.

Read the full story here.

— Evelyn Cheng

The recent rally in Chinese stocks could catch investors out, according to a UBS chief investment officer, who warned of a "pain trade."

Adrian Zuercher, a chief investment officer at UBS in the Asia-Pacific region, said this could lead to a "bear trap" — when traders open short positions, believing markets will fall, but are forced to close out these positions when markets rise.

— Lucy Handley

Dollar reaches highest level against the Yen in 2023

The U.S. Dollar is up 0.5% against the Japanese Yen at 147.24, the highest level of the year. This marks the Dollar's highest level against the Yen back to Nov. 7, 2022 when it traded as high as 147.56 against the yen.

The Nikkei is down -2.85% in August, on pace for the worst month of the year back to Dec. 2022, when the Nikkei lost -6.7%.

The Japan ETF (EWJ) is down almost -4.6% month to date, on pace for the first negative month in six. The decline has been led by Sysmex, Yamaha, Olympus and more, which have lost almost 20% or greater this month.

— Hakyung Kim, Gina Francolla

S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow all trading above 50-day moving averages

All three major indices are trading above their respective 50-day moving averages on Tuesday.

The S&P 500 is above its 50-day moving average for the first time in nearly two weeks. If this pace is maintained, the S&P 500 could close above its 50-day moving average for the first time since August 14.

The Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average meanwhile, are both trading above their 50-day moving averages for the first time since August 24.

— Brian Evans, Nick Wells

U.S. Treasury yields fall as investors look ahead to key economic data

U.S. Treasury yields declined on Tuesday as investors braced themselves for a series of key economic data releases due this week that will shed light on the latest developments around inflation and the labor market, and could inform the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy moves.

At 4:30 am ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by more than two basis points to 4.1922%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading at 4.9979% after falling by over one basis point.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point is equal to 0.01%.

— Sophie Kiderlin

Apple sends invites for Sept. 12 launch event

Apple just sent out invites for its September press event, where it's expected to announce the iPhone 15 and new Apple Watches.

The new iPhone models, likely branded as the iPhone 15, are expected to use a USB-C charging port. Some of the new devices Apple debuts could be made out of titanium, according to reports.

Shares of Apple were up nearly 2% on the day.

— Yun Li, Kif Leswing