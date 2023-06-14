Asia Markets Rise as Investors Digest the Fed's Hawkish Pause in Rate Hikes

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are set to rise after the U.S. Federal Reserve held off on a rate hike while projecting that another two quarter percentage point moves are on the way before the end of the year.

The latest decision left the Fed's key borrowing rate in a target range of 5%-5.25%.The central bank forecast it will raise interest rates as high as 5.6% before 2023 is over.

In Asia, New Zealand fell into a technical recession after its first quarter gross domestic product fell 0.1% year on year, after reporting a revised 0.7% decline in the final quarter of 2022.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell marginally, while the Topix rose marginally as the Bank of Japan kicks off its two-day monetary policy meeting.

South Korea's Kospi inched down marginally, while the Kosdaq saw a gain of 0.49%.

China's central bank lowered its key medium-term lending rates on Thursday, in a much anticipated move ahead of the release of a slew of economic data, including industrial output, retail sales and house prices.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rebounded and climbed 0.84% after snapping a five-day winning streak, while mainland Chinese markets also rose. The Shanghai Composite was up marginally and the Shenzhen Component climbed 0.29%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.13%, as the country saw unemployment fall slightly to 3.6% in May on a seasonally adjusted basis, compared with the 3.7% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Overnight in the U.S., the three major indexes ended mixed after the Fed announcement, with the S&P 500 inching up 0.08% and the Nasdaq Composite climbing 0.39%. In contrast, The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.68%.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Alex Harring contributed to this report

Oil prices inch up following IEA report of oil demand peaking at 2028

Oil prices inched slightly higher Thursday following IEA's forecast of global oil demand growth peaking before the end of the decade.

Brent crude futures last traded 0.27% higher to $73.40 a barrel on that news, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.34% to $68.50 a barrel.

Annual demand growth is set to slow from current levels of 2.4 million barrels per day to 400,000 barrels per day in 2028, IEA said Wednesday, attributing the cut to the shift towards a clean energy economy.

There will also be a spare supply capacity of 4.1 million barrels per day, the agency further estimated.

—Lee Ying Shan

Japan exports rise 0.6% in May, beating expectations of a fall

Japan's exports in May rose 0.6% year on year, in sharp contrast to forecasts of a decline of 0.8% by economists polled by Reuters.

Exports came in at 7.29 billion yen ($52 million), compared to the 7.25 billion recorded in May 2022.

Imports also saw a smaller fall than expected, sliding just 9.9% year on year to 8.67 billion yen compared to 9.62 billion yen a year ago.

Japan's trade deficit fell 42% year-on-year to come in at 1.37 billion yen, compared to the 2.37 billion yen in May 2022.

— Lim Hui Jie

Stocks drop after Federal Reserve indicates more interest rate hikes are coming

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite shed earlier gains and turned negative shortly after the central bank indicated that though it was pausing on a June hike, the "dot plot" showed two more increases are coming.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.6%, while the Nasdaq fell 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 400 points, or about 1.2%.

-Darla Mercado

