Asia-Pacific markets open lower as investors await a slew of China data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets opened lower Friday as investors brace for a slate of economic data from China.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded flat.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.21% at the open, while the Topix lost 0.48%. South Korea's Kospi traded around the flatline while the Kosdaq shed 0.11%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures last traded at 19,478, also weaker than the HSI's previous close of 19,522.89.

China is slated to report its industrial output and retail sales data for December, as well as fourth quarter GDP numbers. Reuters estimates China's fourth-quarter GDP growth to come in at 5% year on year, compared with 4.6% in the previous quarter.

Investors will also be looking at Singapore's non-oil exports data for December.

Overnight in the U.S., the major averages gave up gains from earlier in the day with the S&P 500 slipping to end a three-day winning streak as big tech shares pulled back.

The broad market index slid 0.21% to 5,937.34. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.89% to 19,338.29. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.42 points, or 0.16%, to 43,153.13.

—CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Sarah Min contributed to this report.

China's economic growth set to meet annual official target: Reuters poll

China's full-year economic growth is expected to come in at 4.9%, according to a Reuters poll, allowing the government to meet its 2024 growth target of "around 5%."

China's economy is tipped to rebound in the fourth quarter, expanding 5% year on year according to Reuters' forecast. The reading should be a reflection of the slate of stimulus measures introduced since late September to shore up the world's second largest economy.

Other analysts' optimism remains muted.

"We expect the data to show that the Chinese economy remains soft and will likely reinforce expectations of policy support, keeping downward pressure on Chinese interest rates and CNH," Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note.

— Reuters, Lee Ying Shan

Stocks close lower Thursday

U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.21%. The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 68.42 points, or 0.16%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.89%.

— Hakyung Kim

Oil headed for fourth straight weekly gain

WTI Crude prices are up around 2.8% week to date, putting it on track for its fourth straight week of gains for the first time since July 1, 2024 and the subsequent four-week win streak.

Brent crude has climbed 1.9% this week and is also on pace for four consecutive weeks higher.

— Hakyung Kim