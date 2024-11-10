Asia-Pacific markets poised to fall after China reports lower-than-expected inflation rate

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to fall Monday after China's October inflation numbers came in lower than expected, prompting concerns over the recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

The country's inflation rate declined to 0.3%, missing expectations of 0.4% and also lower than the 0.4% seen in September. October figures showed inflation fell for a second straight month.

On Monday, China will also kick off its Singles' Day — the equivalent of Black Friday in the country. A note from ING on Friday said that Singles' Day will show how consumption was faring in China.

"We suspect that given the shift toward value-for-money purchases and online shopping, we'll continue to see solid growth numbers from the event that should comfortably outpace the overall consumption growth momentum."

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 20,265, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 20,728.19.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was also set to fall, with the futures contract in Chicago at 39,305 and their counterpart in Osaka at 39,140 against the index's last close of 39,500.37

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 started the day down 0.37%.

On Friday in the U.S., the stock market climbed to fresh highs, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 notching their best week in a year after Donald Trump's election win.

The blue-chip Dow rose 259.65 points, or 0.59%, to close at 43,988.99. During the session, the Dow traded above 44,000 for the first time ever

The S&P 500 gained 0.38% to close at 5,995.54, after briefly trading above 6,000. However, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose just 0.09% to 19,286.78.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Jesse Pound contributed to this report.

— Ganesh Rao

— Amala Balakrishner

Coinbase is heading for its best week since January 2023

Coinbase extended its rally on Friday as most of the crypto sector took a pause following its postelection rocket rally.

Shares of the crypto exchange operator were higher by 5% in afternoon trading and on pace for a weekly gain of about 47%, which would make it its best week since January 2023, when it gained 50%.

Meanwhile, bitcoin inched higher by less than 1% to new records. It is currently sitting at $77,014.49, after reaching a new high in the same day of $77,158.42. The flagship cryptocurrency is heading for an 11.3% gain, which would be its best week since September, when it gained 11.75%.

MicroStrategy had a less than 1% gain, while most miners were in the red, including Mara Holdings and Iren, formerly known as Iris Energy.

— Tanaya Macheel, Nick Wells

Trump Media shares soar 10% after Trump reiterates no plans to sell

Shares of Trump Media shot up more than 10% Friday after President-elect Donald Trump reaffirmed he has no plans to offload his majority stake in his social media company.

The stock had sold off 23% in the previous session, erasing Wednesday's pop trigger by Trump's election win. Week to date, Trump Media shares are flat.

— Yun Li

Consumer sentiment gauge better than expected

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment gauge came in at 73 in November, rising to the highest level since April. The reading was also better than the consensus expectation of 71 and up from 70.5 in October.

— Yun Li