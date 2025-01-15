Asia-Pacific markets track Wall Street gains; South Korea rate decision on deck

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets climbed Thursday, after U.S. markets soared on the back of an unexpected decline in core inflation numbers in December and strong bank earnings.

Investors in Asia await the Bank of Korea's rate decision later in the day, with economists polled by Reuters expecting the BOK to cut its policy rate by 25 basis points.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 opened up 0.73% while the Topix gained 0.48%.

Japan's annual producer price index climbed 3.8% in December, in line with expectations of economists polled by Reuters.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi began the day up 1.24% while the small-cap Kosdaq index was up 1.35%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 19,426 pointing to a stronger open compared to the HSI's close of 19,286.07.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 1.58%.

The country is slated to release its unemployment figures for December later in the day. Its unemployment rate is expected to rise slightly to 4% from November's 3.9%, according to economists polled by Reuters.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks saw significant gains with all three major averages recording their best day since Nov. 6.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.83%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied 2.45%.

Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield dropped sharply at about 4.65% or around 13 basis points on the back of the CPI report.

Oil prices rose following news of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage deal. Brent crude gained 3.22% while the WTI edged up 0.3% to settle at $80.28 per barrel.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Lisa Kailai Han contributed to this report.

Japan's annual producer price index climbs 3.8% in December

Japan's annual producer price index in December climbed 3.8%, led by increase in the prices of electric power, gas and water as well as agriculture, forestry and fishery products.

The latest figure for December is in line with expectations of economists polled by Reuters.

Japan's producer price index measures the wholesale prices of goods and services sold by manufacturers and producers.

— Amala Balakrishner

Oil prices extend rally as U.S. sanctions on Russia raise worries over supply disruption

Oil prices extended their rally even as Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire deal to end a15-month war in the Gaza Strip.

Futures for global crude benchmark Brent rose 3.22% to $82.49 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures added 0.42% to $80.38 per barrel.

"Given [how] there has been no disruption to oil supply in the Middle East due to the Gaza war, the ceasefire there wont result in any incremental supply returning," said MST Marquee's senior energy analyst Saul Kavonic.

"What is becoming clearer is sanctions on Russian supply are actually ramping up, and tougher sanctions on Iranian supply are looking inevitable and imminent," he told CNBC via email.

— Lee Ying Shan

Who'd buy Ubisoft? The top potential suitors

Ina Fassbender | AFP via Getty Images

After delaying the launch of its latest Assassin's Creed game and hiring advisors to review its options, Ubisoft has been shrouded in speculation over whether a potential takeover could be in the works.

The French video game publisher last week pushed back the release date for "Assassin's Creed Shadows" to March.

It also appointed advisors to review "transformational strategic and capitalistic options to extract the best value for stakeholders."

Ubisoft said it would "inform the market in accordance with applicable regulations if and once a transaction materializes."

CNBC spoke to industry analysts about which names they think could emerge as potential buyers of the game maker. Click here to read the full story.

- Ryan Browne

Who'd buy Ubisoft? The top potential suitors

Ina Fassbender | AFP via Getty Images

After delaying the launch of its latest Assassin's Creed game and hiring advisors to review its options, Ubisoft has been shrouded in speculation over whether a potential takeover could be in the works.

The French video game publisher last week pushed back the release date for "Assassin's Creed Shadows" to March.

It also appointed advisors to review "transformational strategic and capitalistic options to extract the best value for stakeholders."

Ubisoft said it would "inform the market in accordance with applicable regulations if and once a transaction materializes."

CNBC spoke to industry analysts about which names they think could emerge as potential buyers of the game maker. Click here to read the full story.

- Ryan Browne

Equities becoming more sensitive to yields, says Nationwide strategist

Growth stocks such as Tesla and other Big Tech names popped Wednesday after Treasury yields dropped on the slowdown in core inflation from December's consumer price index report.

The pullback in yields following the CPI report is "a welcome relief following a 1.2% move in the 10-year Treasury yield since September," said Mark Hackett, chief market strategist at Nationwide.

"Equity investors have become increasingly sensitive to moves in the bond market, with an intense focus on rates, inflation, and Fed policy," Hackett added.

— Hakyung Kim

Economic growth, inflation tick higher, Fed 'Beige Book' shows

Economic activity ticked up over the past seven weeks, as did hiring and prices, according to an update Wednesday from the Federal Reserve.

The Fed's "Beige Book" characterized growth as up "slightly to moderately" across its 12 districts as consumer spending and vehicle sales picked up while construction pulled back due to higher costs for materials and financing.

On the labor market, the report said half the Fed districts saw a "slight increase" in hiring while the rest were flat. Wage growth also moved at a "moderate" pace.

Turning to inflation, prices rose "modestly overall" with pullbacks noted in retail and manufacturing.

—Jeff Cox