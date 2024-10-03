Money Report

news

Asia-Pacific markets set for lower open as investors weigh China stimulus, oil gains

By Lee Ying Shan,CNBC

The Tokyo Tower, left, and commercial and residential buildings in Minato district of Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Photographer: Akio Kon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Asia-Pacific markets are set to open lower on Friday.
  • They will track losses on Wall Street, with concerns over Middle East tensions keeping investors on edge.
  • U.S. crude futures rose around 5% overnight and ticked higher again on Friday morning on concerns that Israel could strike Iran's oil industry in retaliation for Tehran's missile attack this week.

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets are set to open lower on Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street, with concerns over Middle East tensions keeping investors on edge in the run up to September's U.S. payrolls report.

Futures for Australia's S&P/ASX 200 stood at 8,215 points, slightly lower than the index's last close of 8,205.2.

Japan's Nikkei 225 futures pointed to a weaker open for the market, with the futures contract in Chicago at 39,985 points and its counterpart in Osaka at 39,879 compared to the previous close of 38,552.06.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 22,091, lower than the HSI's last close of 22,113.51. Markets in mainland China will reopen on Oct. 9. Chinese stocks had been on a tear after authorities announced a slew of support measures last week.

October trading has had a shaky start as rising tensions in the Middle East weigh on investor sentiment. Following a decline in stocks on Tuesday due to Iran's missile strike on Israel, investors are bracing for more unpredictability as Israel begins a ground operation in Lebanon.

U.S. crude futures rose around 5% overnight and ticked higher again on Friday morning on concerns that Israel could strike Iran's oil industry in retaliation for Tehran's missile attack this week. U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday commented on a possible Israel retaliation against Iran: "We're discussing that. I think that would be a little — anyway." 

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 184.93 points, or 0.44%, to end at 42,011.59. The S&P 500 lost 0.17% to close at 5,699.94. The Nasdaq Composite ended the day off 0.04% at 17,918.48 as a rally of more than 3% in Nvidia capped downside pressure.

—CNBC's Alex Harring and Pia Singh contributed to this report.

