Japan's Nikkei leads declines in Asia-Pacific markets after Wall Street falls

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Isaac Lawrence | Afp | Getty Images

Most Asia-Pacific markets traded lower Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei leading losses, following declines on Wall Street.

Investors will be watching for more stimulus measures to prop up the real estate sector in China as its housing minister is set to hold a press briefing on Thursday 10 a.m. local time, according to a statement from the State Council Information Office on Tuesday.

Hong Kong's chief executive John Lee is scheduled to deliver his annual policy address at 11 a.m. local time on Wednesday, which would likely focus on bolstering the city's economy that has been struggling to recover from the pandemic-induced slump.

Traders in Asia, meanwhile, assessed economic data from the region. New Zealand reported that its consumer prices index for the third quarter rose 2.2% year on year, in line with economists' expectations in a Reuters poll. It climbed 0.6% on quarter, slightly lower than the anticipated 0.7%.

South Korea's seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate came in at 2.5% in September, compared to 2.4% in August.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell as much as 2%, while the broad-based Topix dropped 0.9%.

In Hong Kong, Hang Seng index gained 0.5%, with the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index up 5.7%.

Mainland China's CSI index slipped 0.9% after recording a 2.7% decline in the previous session.

The Taiwan Weighted index lost 1.04%, dragged down by technology sector.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.4%.

South Korea's Kospi fell 1.22% and the small-cap Kosdaq dropped 0.93%.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks tumbled amid corporate earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 324.80 points, or 0.75%, closing at 42,740.42. The 30-stock average touched a fresh intraday record before sliding. The S&P 500 slipped 0.76% to end at 5,815.26, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.01% to 18,315.59.

The declines came following a strong session on Monday that sent the S&P 500 and Dow to all-time highs.

West Texas Intermediate oil futures climbed up slightly on Wednesday, after dropping more than 4% overnight, following the report that Israel had told the U.S. that it does not plan to target its strike at Iran's oil facilities.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Yun Li contributed to this report.

Japan's machinery orders drop more than expected in August

Japan's private-sector machinery orders in August declined 3.4% from a year earlier, data released Wednesday showed, a sharp contraction compared to Reuters poll expectations of a 3.6% rise.

The metric excludes the more volatile orders for ships and those from electric power companies, the release said. On a month-on-month basis those orders fell 1.9%, worse than the estimated 0.1% drop.

"The capex outlook faces challenges from unsteady domestic demand, external disruptions, high costs, and policy uncertainty," said Jeemin Bang, associate economist at Moody's Analytics.

— Anniek Bao

United Airlines announces $1.5 billion stock buyback

United Airlines unveiled a new stock buyback program as part of its third-quarter report. The $1.5 billion plan marks the first time the airline has repurchased its shares since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

United also beat earnings estimates for the quarter, reporting $3.33 in adjusted earnings per share. Analysts surveyed by LSEG were expecting $3.17.

Still, shares of the airline dipped slightly in extended trading. Check out more after hours movers here.

— Jesse Pound

Chip stocks were the biggest culprits in the Nasdaq 100’s decline Tuesday

The Nasdaq 100 tumbled 1.37% on Tuesday, and semiconductors were some of the biggest contributors to the index's slide.

Nine out of the top 10 stocks with the most negative point impact on the Nasdaq 100 were chip names. Nvidia's 4.7% drop accounted for nearly 75 points on the index. Broadcom came in second place, with a roughly 3.5% loss and a 37.37-point impact. Applied Materials rounded out the top three: Shares fell 10.7%, accounting for more than 22 points on the Nasdaq 100.

KLA Corp, Advanced Micro Devices, ASML, Lam Research, Texas Instruments and Analog Devices also played key parts in the index's loss.

—Darla Mercado, Gina Francolla

Equity futures open little changed

Stock futures saw only modest movement when trading opened at 6 p.m. in New York. All three major contracts were within 0.1% of the flat line.

— Jesse Pound