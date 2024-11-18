Asia-Pacific markets rise as key Chinese policymakers gather for investment summit

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets opened higher on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street gains buoyed by a Tesla rally, and as investors wait to watch key Chinese financial policymakers speak at an investment summit in Hong Kong.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.53% higher in its first hour of trade. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.68%, while the Topix rose 0.65%. South Korea's Kospi and Kosdaq traded around the flatline.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 19,766, higher than the HSI's last close of 19,576.61.

At a meeting earlier this month, members of Australia's central bank maintained that while there was no immediate need to adjust interest rates, it is important to remain "forward looking" and ready to adjust as economic conditions develop.

Later in the day, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and several top financial policymakers are scheduled to speak at a global financiers summit in Hong Kong. He, who oversees a top-level economic and financial policy-making body, would be delivering an opening keynote speech at the summit, according to the South China Morning Post.

Li Yunze, the head of China's National Financial Regulatory Administration, will join Wu Qing, Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and Zhu Hexin, Deputy Governor of the People's Bank of China, for a panel discussion on mainland China's financial developments, the HKMA summit's agenda revealed.

Overnight in the U.S., the Nasdaq Composite rose following a rough week, as Tesla shares advanced and Wall Street looked ahead to some major market-moving earnings reports.

The Nasdaq advanced 0.6% to settle at 18,791.81, while the S&P 500 added about 0.4% to close at 5,893.62. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 55.39 points, or 0.1%, to finish at 43,389.60.

Monday's movements come after a challenging week for the three major benchmarks, which have now pulled back from the peaks reached following Donald Trump's election win. The decline was fueled by concerns over the direction of interest rates after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stated that the central bank is not "in a hurry" to cut rates.

RBA discussed scenarios that could warrant rate cuts at November meeting

Members of the Reserve Bank of Australia maintained, at a meeting earlier this month, that while there was no immediate need to adjust interest rates, it is important to remain "forward looking" and ready to adjust as economic conditions develop.

The bank's members agreed that if consumption were to remain substantially weaker than its forecasts, and this was expected to significantly reduce inflation, then a cut in the cash rate target might be warranted, minutes of the bank's November 4-5 board meeting showed.

"At the same time, members highlighted that the current monetary policy setting might need to remain in place for longer than assumed if the recovery in consumption proved sharper than the forecast envisaged," according to the minutes.

—Lee Ying Shan

Fed can be 'patient' due to economic strength, CIO says

One reason the postelection rally for stocks appears to have stalled may be that investors are growing less confident in the rate cut path of the Federal Reserve.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, trading in the fed funds futures market currently implies a 62.1% likelihood of a rate cut in December. That is down from 65.3% a week ago, and 76.8% a month ago.

Jim Baird, chief investment officer at Plante Moran Financial Advisors, said recent signs of continued strength for the economy could lead to the Fed slowing its pace of cuts.

"It is going to call into question how much more they need to cut, and how quickly. I think that's what they've really been hinting at — that they're going to be patient, they're going to be data dependent, and that could mean a slower pace of rate cuts than either their forecasts have suggested or the market was expecting," Baird said.

Baird added that the effect of the election, such as the potential for higher tariffs under President-elect Donald Trump, "exacerbate" those questions about how much the Fed will cut.

— Jesse Pound

CNBC Pro: 'Top quality asset': Strategist names his top stock to buy in India right now

Indian markets have been under pressure in recent weeks, but strategist Matt Orton remains bullish on the country, revealing "one of his favorite" stocks right now.

"India has been my most overweight country and that still remains the fact outside of the U.S.," the chief market strategist at asset management firm Raymond James Investment Management said, naming a stock that is one of his favorites.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

CNBC Pro: 'Go for gold' says Goldman Sachs, but other Wall Street banks aren't so sure

Three Wall Street banks have taken differing views on gold's trajectory in 2025, reflecting the complex economic outlook.

Goldman Sachs expects the price of the yellow metal to reach $3,000 per ounce by December 2025, saying "Go For Gold" in a note from Nov. 17.

Others, however, including JPMorgan and UBS, have taken a different view.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao