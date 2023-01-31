Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Higher as Investors Gear Up for Fed Rate Hike Decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific shares traded higher as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's Wednesday meeting, as well as some economic data in the region.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.71%. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.8% and the Topix climbed 0.7% in its first hour of trade.

South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.8% and the Kosdaq rose 0.78%, as South Korea's export numbers in January fell 16.6% on an annualized basis

Hong Kong is set to release its fourth quarter GDP data later in the day. China's Caixin manufacturing PMI data is also scheduled for release.

Overnight on Wall Street, major indexes rose on the back of strong earnings and encouraging inflation data.

On Wednesday, the Fed will announce how much it is increasing interest rates to tackle high inflation, and markets are expecting a 25 basis point, or 0.25 percentage point, bump from the central bank.

Defiance's NFT ETF is shutting down

The Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NFTZ) will begin liquidation next month, according to a press release, making it the latest casualty in last year's crypto decline.

The fund holds stocks that have exposure to the non fungible token market, or NFTs, which soared in value at the height of the crypto boom before seeing trading volume dry up quickly last year.

The Defiance fund, which launched in December 2021, has a total return of -54% over the past year and has less than $6 million in assets under management.

Barclays reiterates equal weight on Apple, expects a miss in latest quarter

Investors can expect lackluster results from Apple when it reports this week, according to Barclays.

Analyst Tim Long reiterated an equal weight rating on Apple, saying the firm dealt with a challenging holiday season, and could issue weaker guidance.

"We see a miss for Dec-Q across hardware and Services. March-Q looks to be at risk due to deteriorating demand trends," Long wrote in a Monday note.

"What started out as production-driven cuts have moved to demand weakness across product categories. We are also concerned by decelerating Services growth. At a 20% premium to the S&P 500, we see the stock as fairly valued at best," Long continued.

Apple is expected to report its first year-over-year revenue decline since 2019. The tech giant couldn't make enough of its high-end iPhone models when its assembly plant in China was shut down because of Covid.

Apple shares are up more than 10% this year amid a broad rally for tech stocks. The iPhone maker was down more than 26% in 2022. The stock ticked up 0.2% in Tuesday morning trading.

Apple reports earnings after the bell Thursday.

Stocks close higher in final trading day of January

Stocks added to a strong January rally in the final trading day of the month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 368.95 points, or 1.09%, to 34,086.04. The S&P 500 gained 1.46% to 4,076.60. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.67% to 11,584.55, in what was its best January since 2001.

