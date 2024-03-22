Aston Martin names Bentley chief Adrian Hallmark as new CEO

The 61-year-old will start in his new role no later than Oct. 1, the company announced Friday.

LONDON — Adrian Hallmark, the experienced autos chief at luxury brand Bentley, was appointed new chief executive officer of Aston Martin.

The 61-year-old will start in his new role no later than Oct. 1, the company announced Friday. Outgoing leader Amedeo Felisa will remain in his post until that time.

"He brings more than 25 years of highly successful senior automotive experience from the US, Europe, and Asia with companies such as Bentley, Porsche and Volkswagen," Aston Martin Lagonda said in a statement.

Lawrence Stroll, the executive chairman at Aston Martin, said Hallmark would bring "unrivalled experience in both the ultra-luxury and British manufacturing sectors to progress our strategy and continue recent momentum."

