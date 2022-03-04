Average National Gasoline Price Surges to $3.83 a Gallon, the Highest Since 2012

Gas prices are surging, adding to inflationary concerns across the U.S. economy.

The national average price for a gallon of gas was at $3.83 on Friday, the highest since Sept. 21, 2012, according to data from AAA.

The spike comes after U.S. crude oil hit the highest level since 2008.

Gas prices are surging, with the national average now at the highest in nearly a decade. The rapid ascent is pinching consumers' pockets, and experts say there may be little end in sight.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas stood at $3.83 on Friday, the highest since Sept. 21, 2012, according to data from AAA. Prices are rising at a fast clip, with Friday's average nearly 11 cents a gallon above Thursday's. Americans are paying about 27 cents more than last week, and 41 cents more than a month ago.

In some places consumers are paying a lot more. In California, the state average is now $5.07 per gallon.

The surge in prices has become a headache for President Joe Biden whose administration has vowed for months that it's working to combat high prices at the pump.

Rising oil prices are behind the spike. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil benchmark, topped $116 per barrel Thursday, the highest level since 2008. Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions levied against the nation's financial sector are prompting fears of supply shortages in what was already a tight market.

More than 50% of the cost of gasoline is based on the price of oil, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Costs associated with refining, distribution, marketing, and taxes make up the rest of the price of gasoline.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

As the adage goes "the cure for high prices is high prices" and experts say that demand destruction — in the form of high prices — might be the only thing to quell the surge in crude prices.

Wells Fargo pegs that number at $130 per barrel of oil or $4.60 per gallon of gasoline

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, predicted the national average could top $4 later this month.

"The fallout from Russia's oil production or lack thereof is likely to continue impacting us as we head to the peak of summer driving season," he said Thursday on CNBC's "The Exchange."

Gasoline futures settled about 8% higher on Friday, after jumping to the highest level since July 2008 during the session.