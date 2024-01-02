Barbara Corcoran's one-word hack for successfully landing a job after 40—it can ‘fool an employer'

It's no secret that Gen Z is taking over the workforce, leaving many professionals in their 40s, 50s and beyond to wonder how they'll remain competitive.

According to real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran, acing a job interview as an older professional comes down to one thing: vitality.

"Vitality is what fools an employer," the Shark Tank star recently said in a free, live Q&A with her Patreon community. "If you walk in there vital, full of life and enthusiasm, they're going to forget that you're 53 and think you're acting younger and be more attracted to you."

"Ageism is a problem and I'd be lying to you if I said don't worry about it," Corcoran, 66, added. "If you're over 50, [employers] are going to hesitate … What you should do is put your best foot forward."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Corcoran isn't wrong. Older employees felt the brunt of ageism and discrimination at work during the last two years, with 26% of U.S. workers ages 50 and over reporting that they've been the target of age-related remarks in the workplace between November 2022 and April 2023, according to recent research from the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM).

The SHRM also surveyed 1,000 people managers, who said that employees are more likely to be perceived by others as not competent with technology (49%), resistant to new ways of doing things (38%), and stubborn or grumpy (48%).

That could explain why Corcoran advises older workers to appear more sprightly, energetic and well put together — but she also says dwelling on your age won't do you any good in the long run.

"If you're older and you're letting that get in your way, simply look your best and put [your age] to the side," she advised.

Instead, focus on what you do bring to the table, like years of real world experience, wisdom and problem-solving skills.

"I hire many people that are older … and they have so much more wisdom." Corcoran said. "There's no circumstance that they run into that they haven't seen before and have a solution for. So you take a lot less training, you have a lot more life experience and judgment."

Patrice Lindo, a career coach, agrees with Corcoran, telling CNBC Make It that the concept of being "too old" to revamp your professional life is "increasingly outdated." She advises her clients over 40 to "emphasize the value of their accumulated experience and the importance of continuous learning and adaptability."

Simply put, there are a plethora of qualities unique to seasoned professionals that they can bank on. That aside, wearing an outfit that makes you look energized is arguably the most important part of showing vitality, Corcoran said.

"Just make sure you really dress up and look the part of somebody energized, " she said. "That's the way you should be conducting your interview — from a place of energy."

Disclosure: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank."

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Get CNBC's free Warren Buffett Guide to Investing, which distills the billionaire's No. 1 best piece of advice for regular investors, do's and don'ts, and three key investing principles into a clear and simple guidebook.