Barry Diller calls timing of The Washington Post’s non-endorsement a ‘blunder’

Expedia chairman Barry Diller called the timing of The Washington Post's decision not to endorse a presidential candidate a "blunder," in a Monday appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box.

He also said the move was "absolutely principled."

According to reporting from The Washington Post's staff, the move to not endorse a candidate came directly from Post owner and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

To Barry Diller, a friend of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the decision for The Washington Post not to endorse a candidate in tomorrow's presidential election was "absolutely principled" — and poorly timed, he said Monday on CNBC's Squawk Box.

"They made a blunder — it should've happened months before, and it didn't, and that's the issue with it," Diller said.

Diller is chairperson of both online travel company Expedia and IAC, which owns media platforms and websites like Dotdash Meredith and Care.com. He and Bezos appear to have been close friends for years, with Diller and his wife, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, hosting Bezos's engagement party to fiancee Lauren Sanchez.

The decision not to endorse a presidential candidate in the 2024 race or for future presidential races came directly from Bezos, the paper's owner, according to an article published by two of the Post's own reporters.

The move prompted public condemnation from several staff writers, a flood of at least 250,000 digital subscription cancellations and the resignations of at least three editorial board members.

Bezos defended his position in his own op-ed late last month, calling the move a "meaningful step in the right direction" to restore low public trust in media and journalism.

"Presidential endorsements do nothing to tip the scales of an election," Bezos wrote, emphasizing that the decision to not endorse a candidate was made "entirely internally" and without consulting either campaign. "I wish we had made the change earlier than we did, in a moment further from the election and the emotions around it."

Diller said he spoke to Bezos following the decision.

"I think it was absolutely principled," Diller said. "The mistake they made — and it was a mistake admitted by him — was timing."