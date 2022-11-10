Beleaguered Tech Stocks Rocket Higher After Consumer Price Index Shows Inflation Easing

Tech stocks across cloud, e-commerce and payments sectors rocketed higher Thursday after the consumer price index showed signs of easing inflation.

The moves were higher than the overall market.

The market rally followed the news that consumer prices rose less than expected, just 0.4%, in October.

Shares of game engine Unity were up more than 24%, fintech companies like Block and Coinbase spiked 15% and 9%, respectively, cloud and software companies like Atlassian and Snowflake were up about 15% and e-commerce firms like Amazon, Coupang, Etsy and Shopify were all up at least 11%.

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund, a basket of cloud software stocks, had its best day on record on Thursday, surging 12%. It's still down 50% for the year.

The moves were higher than the overall market. The S&P 500 was up nearly 4% Thursday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5%.

The market rally followed the news that consumer prices rose less than expected, just 0.4%, in October. The news comes at a key time as shoppers gear up to buy gifts for the holiday season.

