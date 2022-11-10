Money Report

Beleaguered Tech Stocks Rocket Higher After Consumer Price Index Shows Inflation Easing

By Lauren Feiner,CNBC

  • Tech stocks across cloud, e-commerce and payments sectors rocketed higher Thursday after the consumer price index showed signs of easing inflation.
  • The moves were higher than the overall market.
  • The market rally followed the news that consumer prices rose less than expected, just 0.4%, in October.

Tech stocks rocketed higher Thursday after the consumer price index showed signs of easing inflation. Stocks in the cloud computing, e-commerce and payments sectors showed particular strength, but the rally lifted nearly every tech company significantly.

Shares of game engine Unity were up more than 24%, fintech companies like Block and Coinbase spiked 15% and 9%, respectively, cloud and software companies like Atlassian and Snowflake were up about 15% and e-commerce firms like Amazon, Coupang, Etsy and Shopify were all up at least 11%.

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund, a basket of cloud software stocks, had its best day on record on Thursday, surging 12%. It's still down 50% for the year.

The moves were higher than the overall market. The S&P 500 was up nearly 4% Thursday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5%.

The market rally followed the news that consumer prices rose less than expected, just 0.4%, in October. The news comes at a key time as shoppers gear up to buy gifts for the holiday season.

WATCH: Crypto reacts to CPI data, and Treasury faces new lawsuit over Tornado sanctions: CNBC Crypto World

