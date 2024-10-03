Biden administration can move forward with student loan forgiveness, for now

A federal judge will let expire a temporary restraining order against the Biden administration's sweeping new student loan forgiveness plan, which could deliver relief to tens of millions of Americans.

U.S. District Judge Randal Hall, appointed by former Republican President George W. Bush, delivered the win for the Biden administration late on Wednesday.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.