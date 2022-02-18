Biden Believes Putin Has Decided to Attack Ukraine in Coming Days

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Friday that the United States believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to carry out an attack on Ukraine "in the coming days."

"The fact remains that Russian troops currently have Ukraine surrounded from Belarus along the Russian border and with Ukraine to the Black Sea in the south," Biden explained in an address from the White House.

"We have reason to believe that Russian forces are planning to intend an attack on Ukraine in the coming week," Biden said, before quickly correcting to say "in the coming days."

The president said that U.S. and European allies expect Russian forces to target Ukraine's capital key, a city of 2.8 million innocent people.

