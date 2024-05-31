Biden calls Trump response to guilty verdict ‘reckless,' ‘dangerous' at White House

President Joe Biden said that the reaction of former President Donald Trump to his conviction in criminal hush money charges was "reckless" and "dangerous."

"It's irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged, just because they don't like the verdict," Biden said at the White House.

Trump earlier held a press conference at Trump Tower in New York condemning the criminal case, which involved a payoff before the 2016 election to porn star Stormy Daniels.

President Joe Biden on Friday called former President Donald Trump's reaction to his conviction in New York on criminal hush money charges "reckless" and "dangerous."

"It's irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged, just because they don't like the verdict," Biden said at the White House, hours after Trump held a press conference at Trump Tower in Manhattan condemning the criminal case.

Trump, 77, was convicted Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court of 34 felony counts related to a scheme to conceal hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

Biden, who is set to face Trump in the November election, said his Republican opponent's conviction reaffirmed "the American principle that no one is above the law."

Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

"Donald Trump was given every opportunity to defend himself," Biden said. "A state case, not a federal case, was heard by a jury of 12 citizens, 12 Americans, 12 people like you, like millions of Americans who served on juries."

"This jury was chosen the same way every jury in America has chosen," the president said. "Five weeks after careful deliberation, the jury reached a unanimous verdict."

Biden noted that Trump will have the chance to appeal his conviction, after he is sentenced July 11.

But the Democrat said "It's reckless, it's dangerous" for Trump to argue that the criminal case was politically motivated and that the outcome was "rigged" by the trial judge and others.

"Our justice system has endured for nearly 250 years," Biden said. "And it literally is a cornerstone of America, our justice system ... justice should be respected."

"And we should never allow anyone to tear it down. As simple as that. That's America. That's who we are.

That's who will always be, God willing."