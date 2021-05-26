Biden Orders U.S. Intelligence to Intensify Investigation Into Covid-19 Origins

President Joe Biden has ordered a closer intelligence review of what he said were two equally plausible scenarios of the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Biden revealed that earlier this year he asked the Intelligence Community to assess "whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal, or from a laboratory accident."

The hypothesis that the virus may have escaped from a laboratory has gained more mainstream traction.

Biden revealed that earlier this year he asked the Intelligence Community to assess "whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal, or from a laboratory accident."

Biden revealed that earlier this year he tasked the Intelligence Community with preparing "a report on their most up-to-date analysis of the origins of Covid-19, including whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident."

"As of today, the U.S. Intelligence Community has 'coalesced around two likely scenarios' but has not reached a definitive conclusion on this question," Biden said in a statement.

"Here is their current position: 'while two elements in the IC leans toward the former scenario and one leans more toward the latter – each with low or moderate confidence – the majority of elements do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other," said the president.

Biden issued the new directives as the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, still officially unknown, come under increasing scrutiny.

The hypothesis that the virus may have escaped from a laboratory, while initially dismissed by some as a conspiracy theory, has in recent months gained more mainstream traction.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky last week said in Senate testimony that a lab-leak origin "certainly" was "one possibility."

White House officials told reporters Tuesday that China hasn't been "completely transparent" in the global investigation into the origins of Covid-19, and that a full investigation is needed to determine whether the virus that's killed almost 3.5 million people came from nature or a lab.

"We need to get to the bottom of this, whatever the answer may be," White House senior covid-19 advisor Andy Slavitt told reporters at a covid briefing Tuesday. "We need a completely transparent process from China, we need the [World Health Organization] to assist in that matter and we don't feel like we have that now."

