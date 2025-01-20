Biden pardons Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gen. Milley, Jan. 6 committee members

President Joe Biden issued pardons for Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley, members of Congress who investigated the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and others.

President Joe Biden on Monday issued pardons for Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley, members of Congress who investigated the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and others who he said are under threat of being "baselessly" targeted for political purposes.

The spate of preemptive pardons came hours before President-elect Donald Trump — who has called for some of his political foes to be jailed — takes office.

"These public servants have served our nation with honor and distinction and do not deserve to be the targets of unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions," Biden said in a press release.

"I believe in the rule of law, and I am optimistic that the strength of our legal institutions will ultimately prevail over politics. But these are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing," he said.

Biden's statement stressed that the pardons "should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense."

Fauci led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and was the face of the U.S. response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Milley served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff starting in 2019, under Trump.

Biden also said he is pardoning staff who served on the House Jan. 6 select committee and the police officers who testified before it.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.