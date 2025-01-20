Money Report

Biden pardons his family in final minutes in office

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

James Biden and Valerie Biden Owens arrive at the federal court for Hunter Biden’s trial on criminal gun charges, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., June 10, 2024. 
Hannah Beier | Reuters
President Joe Biden on Monday issued preemptive pardons for several family members, citing concerns that they will be targeted by "baseless and politically motivated investigations."

The White House announced the pardons just minutes before President-elect Donald Trump entered the Capitol rotunda to be sworn in as the next commander in chief.

Biden pardoned his brother, James Biden; James' wife, Sara Jones Biden; his younger sister, Valerie Biden Owens; Owens' husband, John Owens; and his other brother, Francis Biden.

"The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that they engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense," Biden said in a press release.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

