Biden reelection campaign raises more than $72 million in second quarter

Biden's reelection entities have $77 million total cash on hand, according to the campaign.

Biden outraised the rival Republican campaigns of former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis more than $30 million each.

President Joe Biden raised more than $72 million for his 2024 reelection effort in the second quarter of this year, according to the Biden-Harris campaign.

That massive haul took place between April 1 and June 30. The fundraising success was spread across all of Biden's reelection entities, including his campaign and joint fundraising committees. The joint entities also raise money for the Democratic National Committee and all 50 state Democratic party committees.

The Biden entities ended the quarter with a combined $77 million in cash on hand for a presidential campaign battle next year that is poised to be the most expensive in American history. Vice President Kamala Harris has also had an active role in fundraising for the Biden team, including attending numerous small- and high-dollar events.

Biden also outraised the 2024 campaigns of former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the leading candidates in the Republican presidential primary.

Trump's campaign finished raising more than $35 million during that same period. DeSantis' campaign, which officially launched in May, raised $20 million. DeSantis' allied super political action committee, Never Back Down, raised $130 million since DeSantis joined the race.

The Biden campaign said its $77 million cash on hand for Team Biden "represents the highest total amassed by a Democrat at any comparable point in history."

Biden's campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, said in a statement that their fundraising success reflects how they believe Republicans are burning through their resources in the primary.

"While Republicans are burning through resources in a divisive primary focused on who can take the most extreme MAGA positions, we are significantly outraising every single one of them — because our team's strength is our grassroots supporters," Rodriguez said.

Spokespeople for the Trump and DeSantis campaigns did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.