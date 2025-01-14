Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Bitcoin swings back above $97,000, in stunning reversal, as light inflation data stokes risk appetite

By Tanaya Macheel,CNBC

Bitcoin jumps above $96,000 as improving inflation data pauses crypto sell-off
Jonathan Raa | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Bitcoin bounced on Tuesday, rising with other risk assets as traders digested a light inflation reading.

On Tuesday the price of the flagship cryptocurrency rose 4.5% to $97,044.35, according to Coin Metrics, after sliding below the $90,000 support level to start the week. The broader crypto market, as measured by the CoinDesk 20 index, added 3.9%.

Shares of Coinbase and MicroStrategy gained more than 3% and 5%, respectively. Mining stocks Mara Holdings and Core Scientific were up by roughly 5%.

The move comes as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported cooler-than-expected inflation Tuesday. The producer price index, which measures wholesale inflation, increased just 0.2% in December, while economists polled by Dow Jones had estimated a 0.4% rise.

Crypto prices are stuck in a tug of war between investors' concerns about rising inflation under the incoming administration of Donald Trump and optimism over the president-elect's pro crypto leadership, which could meaningfully support the industry this year. As a result, traders are expecting a choppier-than-anticipated January, which could extend through the full quarter.

Bitcoin tumbled last week after stronger-than-expected payroll numbers caused a spike in bond yields, prompting investors to dump growth-oriented risk assets. Headlines about Trump's tariff plans also spooked investors, giving a boost to the dollar, which has an inverse relationship with bitcoin.

Fundstrat's Tom Lee told CNBC's "Squawk Box" Monday that bitcoin could correct to $70,000 before breaking to new records and eventually end the year between $200,000 and $250,000. Crypto traders are accustomed to steep drawdowns in bitcoin during a bull market.

Money Report

news 20 mins ago

CFPB sues Capital One, alleges it misled consumers on savings rates

news 41 mins ago

Health care jobs are in demand in 2025 — one of the top roles can pay $385,000

Bitcoin is 10% off its Dec. 17 record. It's up 3% in 2025.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us