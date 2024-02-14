Money Report

Bitcoin regains $1 trillion market cap as the cryptocurrency hits over two-year high

By Arjun Kharpal,CNBC

  • The value of all the bitcoin in circulation, or market capitalization, on Wednesday rose above $1 trillion for the first time since late 2021, according to CoinMarketCap data.
  • Bitcoin also broke through the $51,000 level, marking the first time it has hit this price since December 2021.
  • The price rise continues a rally that began in January last year. This year alone, bitcoin is up more than 21%.

Bitcoin was trading at around the $51,229 mark at 6.15 a.m. ET, up around 3% from its price of 24 hours prior, according to CoinDesk data.

The price rise continues a rally that began in January last year. This year alone, bitcoin is up more than 21%.

