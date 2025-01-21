Money Report

Bitcoin slips, Trump token plunges over 20% as bullish crypto sentiment cools

By Ryan Browne,CNBC

A cartoon image of US President-elect Donald Trump with cryptocurrency tokens, depicted in front of the White House to mark his inauguration, displayed at a Coinhero store in Hong Kong, China, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. 
Paul Yeung | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • TRUMP, a token representing the new U.S. leader, plunged as much as 22% in 24 hours.
  • A meme token released Sunday by first lady Melania Trump also crashed.
  • Crypto investors have hailed Trump's arrival to the White House as a positive moment for the industry.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies sank on Tuesday, as bullish investor sentiment surrounding cryptocurrencies cooled after President Donald Trump's inauguration.

TRUMP, a token launched last week that represents the new U.S. leader, plunged as much as 22% in 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data. Meanwhile, a meme token released Sunday by first lady Melania Trump, crashed 58% in a day.

Bitcoin sank about 5% to $102,589, while ether and XRP were down 3% and 5%, respectively.

Crypto investors have hailed Trump's arrival to the White House as a positive moment for the industry. The president has promised to introduce policies supportive of cryptocurrencies, including an accommodating regulatory framework and a federal bitcoin hoard.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

