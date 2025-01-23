Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Boeing details losses from labor strike, new contract

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

An aerial view of the engines and fuselage of an unpainted Boeing 737 MAX airplane parked in storage at King County International Airport-Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington.
Lindsey Wasson | Reuters

Boeing on Thursday released preliminary fourth-quarter financial results that were impacted by a nearly two-month labor strike and a new labor agreement last year, as well as other issues at the manufacturer.

The company said it expects to post a loss of $5.46 per share for the fourth quarter. It said it expects its revenue to be $15.2 billion, less than analysts' expectations, according to LSEG estimates. Boeing said it likely burned through $3.5 billion in cash in the quarter.

Boeing will still release full results on Tuesday as scheduled.

The company expects to take a $1.1 billion charge on its 777X and 767 programs because of the strike and new contract.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us