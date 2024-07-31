Boeing reports wider-than-expected loss, weaker revenue

Both the company's commercial and defense units have been challenged by programs running behind schedule and higher-than-expected costs.

The company is under increased federal scrutiny after a door plug blew out from a nearly new 737 Max 9 in January.

Boeing reported a bigger loss and weaker revenue than analysts expected for the second quarter as both its commercial airplane and defense programs continued to struggle.

Here's how Boeing performed in the second quarter compared with estimates compiled by LSEG:

Loss per share: $2.90 per share adjusted versus $1.97 per share adjusted

$2.90 per share adjusted versus $1.97 per share adjusted Revenue: $16.87 billion versus $17.23 billion

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"Despite a challenging quarter, we are making substantial progress strengthening our quality management system and positioning our company for the future," CEO Dave Calhoun said in an earnings release on Wednesday.

The aerospace giant separately reported Wednesday that it had tapped industry veteran Kelly Ortberg to replace Calhoun next month.

Boeing reported a net loss for the second quarter of $1.44 billion, or $2.33 per share, compared with a loss of $149 million, or 25 cents per share, during the year-earlier period. On an adjusted basis, the company reported a loss of $2.90 per share, coming in nearly $1 per share under analyst expectations, according to LSEG.

Revenue for the three months ended June 30 was down 15% to $16.87 billion.

Boeing is trying to regain its footing after a door plug blowout from a nearly-new 737 Max at the start of the year reignited additional scrutiny from regulators and further slowed deliveries of new, more fuel-efficient jets to airlines.

The company's all-important commercial airplanes unit reported a 32% year-over-year drop in revenue to $6 billion.

Lower deliveries and production have pushed back some of Boeing's financial targets.

CFO Brian West warned in May that the company would continue to burn cash in the second quarter, similar to the first, largely due to lower production and delivery rates than expected.

On Wednesday, the manufacturer reported negative free cash flow of $4.3 billion for the second quarter.

Boeing was producing its best-selling Max planes a pace in the mid-20s per month in the last few months, far from its target of 38 a month.

Boeing's other business units have also faced cost overruns and delays, like its defense unit which is building the two Boeing 747 aircraft that will serve as Air Force One, which are behind schedule.

The company's defense unit reported a 2% decline in revenue for the second quarter to $6.02 billion. The segment lost $913 million during the period, nearly double the $527 million it lost during the same quarter in 2023.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.