Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Boeing starts furloughing tens of thousands of employees amid machinist strike

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

Workers with picket signs outside the Boeing Co. manufacturing facility during a strike in Everett, Washington, US, on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. 
M. Scott Brauer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Boeing's CFO Brian West earlier this week said the company would freeze hiring and raises to cut costs, and would let "non-essential contractors" go temporarily.
  • The cost-cutting measures come after more than 30,000 Boeing machinists turned down a contract and voted to strike.

Boeing will furlough a "large number" of U.S. executives, managers and other staff, citing the ongoing machinist strike as the company races to preserve cash, CEO Kelly Ortberg told employees on Wednesday.

The furloughs will affect tens of thousands of Boeing employees, a company spokesperson said.

The plan came less than a week after Boeing's more than 30,000 machinists in the Seattle area and Oregon voted down a new labor contract and 96% voted to strike, walking off the job just after midnight on Friday.

Ortberg said affected employees would take one week of furlough every four weeks for the strike's duration and he and his team would take "commensurate" pay cuts for the duration of the strike.

"While this is a tough decision that impacts everybody, it is in an effort to preserve our long-term future and help us navigate through this very difficult time. We will continue to transparently communicate as this dynamic situation evolves and do all we can to limit this hardship," Ortberg said in his message.

Boeing's CFO Brian West earlier this week said the company would freeze hiring and raises to cut costs, and would let "non-essential contractors" go temporarily.

Money Report

news 47 mins ago

Republican House speaker floats deregulation, tax cuts — not tariffs — to pay for Trump proposals

news 48 mins ago

Fed meeting live updates: Fed set to cut rates — but market reaction may depend on size of move

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us