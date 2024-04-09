CEO explains why E.l.f Beauty launched an app for Apple's Vision Pro

E.l.f Beauty CEO Tarang Amin told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday why his company launched an app on Apple's new virtual reality headset, the Vision Pro.

"Our approach, as a digitally native brand, we're constantly testing and learning," Amin said. "We're going to constantly test and learn on new frontiers and delight our community."

"As a digitally native brand, we're constantly testing and learning. We're one of the first beauty brands on TikTok, we have our own channel on Twitch," he said. "So, the Apple Vision Pro is a continuation of — we're going to constantly test and learn on new frontiers and delight our community."

According to Amin, a lot of E.l.f Beauty's success is because it is not "not dependent on any one platform, or any one way of going to market." The company sells its value cosmetics and skincare on its own website as well as through a variety of national retailers including Ulta Beauty, Target and Walmart, as well as Boots and Superdrug outside the U.S.

E.l.f Beauty's products have gone viral on social media platforms and resonated with Gen Z consumers. According to a semi-annual Piper Sandler survey about teenagers' impact on the economy, E.l.f was the top cosmetics brand among those consumers, holding 38% market share.

But Wall Street worried about the state of the industry last week after Ulta Beauty's CEO Dave Kimball warned that demand for beauty products was slowing at a Wednesday conference hosted by JPMorgan. However, Amin said he's not concerned about his business.

"I've long been bullish on the beauty category, and I continue to be so," he said. "We see the same thing at Ulta as we see with other customers: E.l.f is their most productive brand."

