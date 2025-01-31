Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Chevron calls Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America in earnings release after Trump order

By Jesse Pound, CNBC

A Chevron gas station sign is shown on October 23, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Brandon Bell | Getty Images
Offshore workers examine hydrocarbon samples aboard the Chevron Corp. Jack/St. Malo deepwater oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana, U.S., on Friday, May 18, 2018.
Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Offshore workers examine hydrocarbon samples aboard the Chevron Corp. Jack/St. Malo deepwater oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana, U.S., on Friday, May 18, 2018.

Energy giant Chevron used the phrase "Gulf of America" repeatedly in its earnings release Friday, adhering to a directive made by President Donald Trump on his first day back in office.

Chevron previously used "Gulf of Mexico" to refer to that body of water, which stretches from Texas to Florida on the southeastern border of the U.S. to the Yucatan peninsula in Mexico and as far east as Cuba. Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 20 to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America.

"The Gulf will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping America's future and the global economy, and in recognition of this flourishing economic resource and its critical importance to our Nation's economy and its people, I am directing that it officially be renamed the Gulf of America," the White House order said.

It does not appear the order would have the legal authority to force companies to change their communications around activities in the Gulf. Chevron's rival Exxon Mobil referred to the region as "U.S. Gulf Coast" in its latest quarterly report, which was the same wording it used before the order.

The move by Chevron is another example of American companies seemingly growing more willing to publicly align with Trump in his second term in the White House. Many companies, including Meta Platforms, have rolled back their diversity initiatives at the same time as Trump is pushing for similar changes in federal agencies.

Chevron also gave $2 million to Trump's inauguration.

Money Report

news 12 mins ago

Here's what Trump's tariff threat looks like on the ground in China

news 43 mins ago

3 ways Trump has impacted the crypto market so far: Everything on the wish list ‘pretty much happened'

The executive order directs the Secretary of the Interior to make the name change for federal communications and data systems within 30 days. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, an arm of the Commerce Department, was still using "Gulf of Mexico" as of Friday.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us