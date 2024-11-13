China is catching up with the West on tech, Microsoft president says

"I think one of the dangers, frankly, is that people who don't go to China too often assume that they're behind," Microsoft's Brad Smith told CNBC's Karen Tso.

U.S-China tensions in the past few years have centered on the battle between the two nations for tech supremacy, culminating in a slew of export controls on critical technologies. Late last year, China's Huawei surprised the market with the release of a smartphone whose reviews indicated downloads speeds associated with 5G, sparking speculation of an apparent chip breakthrough that defied U.S. tech sanctions.

Speaking at the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon, Portugal, on Tuesday, Microsoft's Brad Smith told CNBC that "in many ways," China is close to or is even catching up on technology.

"I think one of the dangers, frankly, is that people who don't go to China too often assume that they're behind," he told CNBC's Karen Tso. "But when you go there, you're impressed by how much they're doing."

He predicted that Chinese and American companies will be competing on technology into the distant future and urged U.S. and European companies to collaborate to grow economies and bring new advancements like artificial intelligence to the rest of the world.

Microsoft has operated in China since 1992, according to the company's web page, including through its largest research and development center outside the U.S. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said last year that the firm wasn't focused on China as a domestic market, but that it provides services to Chinese companies and has a more visible presence locally than do many other U.S. tech giants.

Asked about whether trade and tech transfers — or the movement of data, designs or innovations — with China will get more challenging as Washington transitions between the administrations of U.S. incumbent leader Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump, Smith it was too early tor know.

"The truth is, as an American technology company, we can do business in China only when we are offering a service that the Chinese government wants to have there, and the U.S. government wants us to bring there," he said, adding, "And in some cases they look at, say, a data center to support a Mercedes or a Siemens or a Starbucks or a General Motors — there seems to be a level of comfort. In consumer services, not really."

He predicted that we'll live in a world where some technology will move to China, and it won't be the tech firms that decide.

—CNBC's Jordan Novet contributed to this article.