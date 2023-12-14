Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

China reports fastest industrial output growth in nearly two years

By Clement Tan,CNBC

Yaorusheng | Moment | Getty Images

China posted its biggest industrial output expansion since February 2022 in November, though retail sales growth underwhelmed expectations, pointing to a patchy recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

China's industrial output grew 6.6% in November from a year earlier, according to the country's National Bureau of Statistics Friday. This outpaced expectations for 5.6% in a Reuters poll and follows a 4.6% rise in October.

Retail sales climbed 10.1% in November from a year ago, the fastest pace of growth since May. Analysts had expected a 12.5% spike following a low base in 2022 when China's zero-Covid curbs adversely impacted the economy. Retail sales rose 7.6% in October.

China's urban unemployment rate stayed at 5% in November.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The latest retail sales numbers reinforce a trend of soft domestic consumer demand that's evident from a slew of recent data, and was a central focus of a document that China's leaders released Tuesday evening at the end of a meeting charting economic priorities for 2024.

China's consumer prices fell in November at their fastest rate in three years, while producer price deflation extended into a 14th month. In U.S. dollar terms, imports fell by 0.6% year-on-year, missing Reuters' forecast for a 3.3% rise.

The post-Covid recovery of the world's second-largest economy has so far fallen short of expectations, plagued by a festering real estate crisis, debt risks and chronic youth unemployment. A slew of policy support measures have not sufficiently lifted economic sentiment, igniting calls for Beijing to amp up its stimulus amid fears of a deepening slowdown.

Money Report

travel 53 mins ago

20 Christmas markets in one trip? A new cruise sails to France's markets this winter

news 3 hours ago

Cramer points to stocks receiving tailwind from Fed's dovish meeting

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us