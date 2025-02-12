Cisco pops on increased full-year revenue forecast

Cisco bumped up its full-year guidance as it delivered stronger results than analysts had predicted.

The stock jumped in extended trading.

Cisco shares climbed about 6% in extended trading on Wednesday after the networking hardware maker reported fiscal second-quarter results and guidance that topped Wall Street's expectations.

Here's how the company did against LSEG consensus:

Earnings per share: 94 cents adjusted vs. 91 cents expected

94 cents adjusted vs. 91 cents expected Revenue: $13.99 billion vs. $13.87 billion expected

Revenue increased 9% in the quarter, which ended on Jan. 25, from $12.79 billion a year earlier, according to a statement. The growth follows four quarters of revenue declines. The company said it had orders for artificial intelligence infrastructure that exceeded $350 million in the quarter.

Cisco now sees adjusted earnings of $3.68 to $3.74 for the 2025 fiscal year, with $56 billion to $56.5 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by LSEG had been looking for $3.66 in adjusted earnings per share and $55.99 billion in revenue. In November, the forecast was $3.60 to $3.66 in per-share earnings and $55.3 billion to $56.3 billion in revenue.

Net income in the latest period slid almost 8% to $2.43 billion, or 61 cents per share, from $2.63 billion, or 65 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue from the networking division totaled $6.85 billion, down 3% but more than the $6.67 billion consensus among analysts surveyed by StreetAccount.

The security unit contributed $2.11 billion. That's a 117% increase from a year earlier, thanks to the addition of Splunk. Analysts expected $2.01 billion, according to StreetAccount.

Splunk, which Cisco bought in March 2024 for $27 billion, was accretive to adjusted earnings per share sooner than planned, Scott Herren, Cisco's finance chief, was quoted as saying in the statement. Cisco's total revenue would have been down 1% year over year if not for Splunk's contribution, according to the statement.

As of Thursday's close, Cisco shares were up 5% so far in 2025, while the S&P 500 index had gained about 3%.

Executives will discuss the results on a conference call starting at 4:30 p.m. ET.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

WATCH: Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins on impact of tariffs, AI innovation and future of DEI