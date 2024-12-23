CNBC Daily Open: Markets begin last trading week with holiday cheer

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here.

Mega automobile merger

Nissan and Honda have begun official merger discussions, the two companies announced on Monday. The merged group has the potential to deliver revenue of 30 trillion yen ($191.4 billion) and operating profit of more than 3 trillion yen, said Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe. Shares of Honda popped 12.7% after Mibe's news conference.

Taiwan tops Asian markets

As of Dec. 23, Taiwan's Taiex had gained 28.85%, making it the best-performing stock market in Asia-Pacific in 2024. The Taiex's focus on tech and tech-related stocks helped supercharge its performance. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company soared 82.12% in 2024, and Foxconn — which trades as Hon Hai Precision Industry — advanced 77.51%.

Positive start to holidays

U.S. markets rose on Monday on the back of a strong showing by large tech stocks. The New York Stock Exchange closes early Tuesday for Christmas Eve. Europe's regional Stoxx 600 index added 0.14%. Shares of Volkswagen lost 2% as the automaker reached a deal with striking workers on Friday, which involve cutting 35,000 jobs by 2030.

UK GDP not OK

The U.K. economy failed to expand in the three months ending September, according to revised figure from the Office for National Statistics, published Monday. Previous estimates had pegged third-quarter gross domestic product at 0.1%. Earlier this month, data from the ONS showed the U.K. economy had unexpectedly contracted by 0.1% in October.

[PRO] Stocks with room to grow in 2025

The S&P 500 has enjoyed two successive years when it's gained more than 20%. And there are still stocks with plenty of room to grow in 2025. CNBC Pro used its stock screener tool and found companies that have at least 30% potential upside in 2025, based on consensus Wall Street price targets.

The bottom line

U.S. markets began the trading week in holiday cheer. The S&P 500 gained 0.73% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, recovering from earlier losses, ticked up 0.16%. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.98% on the back of strong performances from large tech firms such as Nvidia, Tesla and Meta Platforms.

However, shares of bitcoin proxy MicroStrategy slumped 8.8% on its first day in the Nasdaq-100 index, following the cryptocurrency's price falling to below $93,000 on Monday.

That said, MicroStrategy is still among the best-performing U.S. tech companies valued at $5 billion or more, according to FactSet data. Its shares have rocketed 426% so far this year, mostly thanks to the company's stockpile of bitcoins, which it started to amass in 2020.

With the rally in bitcoin following Donald Trump's election victory, MicroStrategy's bitcoin holding is now worth around $42 billion. It's the basis for the company's market capitalization ballooning to $82 billion from roughly $1.1 billion from the time it began buying bitcoin in bulk.

Investors looking to ride on MicroStrategy's explosive rise should remember that the company's share price is currently trading on the back of bitcoin prices.

The flipside of it is that if bitcoin prices crater for any reason — volatile as cryptocurrency can be — MicroStrategy shares may stumble too.

Trading is likely to be thin this week. Markets in the U.S. will close early on Tuesday and take a break on Wednesday for Christmas Day.

But light trading doesn't mean small moves in markets. "With the market's primary uptrends still intact, we are not giving up on the potential for a Santa Claus to come to Broad & Wall this year," Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler, said in a note.

As investors celebrate the festivities — and the S&P's 25.25% year-to-date pop — they might find an extra present underneath the tree.

— CNBC's Yun Li, MacKenzie Sigalos and Ari Levy contributed to this report.

CNBC Daily Open will be on hiatus and return next year. Happy holidays!