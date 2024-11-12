Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

CNBC Daily Open: The Trump rally stalls

By Lim Hui Jie,CNBC

Traders work on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor on November 12, 2024 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here.

What you need to know today

Postelection rally takes a breather
U.S. markets retreated on Wednesday after a week of postelection enthusiasm. The S&P 500 dropped 0.29% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.09%, snapping a five-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back 0.86%. Meanwhile, small-cap stocks, which are viewed as winners of Donald Trump's return to the White House because they benefit from less regulations, were under pressure. The Russell 2000 dipped about 1.77%. 

Slower rate cuts in 2025 
The U.S. Federal Reserve could lower interest rates at a slower pace than previously anticipated should Trump's proposed tariffs take hold, said former Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester. After Trump won the 2024 presidential election, markets trimmed their rate cut expectations for 2025 because his economic policies might be inflationary. "My own view is the market is right," Mester said. 

Bitcoin briefly touches $90,000
Bitcoin touched the $90,000 mark on Tuesday, just two days after breaching the $80,000 mark. 
The cryptocurrency, however, later retreated from that high, last trading at $87,942.05 on Wednesday morning, according to Coin Metrics. Its price is expected by many investors to continue making fresh records on its way to $100,000 later this year. 

Strong growth in Netflix's ad-supported tier
Netflix's ad-supported tier has hit 70 million global monthly active users just two years after its launch. More than 50% of new users sign up for the ad-supported plan in regions that offer it, Netflix said Tuesday, adding that it has seen "steady progress across all countries' member bases."

[PRO] Some early Trump rally winners begin to fade 
Nearly a week after Trump's electoral victory, some of the beneficiaries of the so-called "Trump trade" continue to climb. But for other early winners, the postelection euphoria is already starting to fade. CNBC Pro's Pia Singh takes a look at the stocks that are still riding the postelection high, as well as those who have slowed down. 

Money Report

news 29 mins ago

Dogecoin surges 20% after Trump announces a Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE

news 42 mins ago

A new luxury sleeper train is launching in England and Wales — here's what a trip will cost

The bottom line

After Trump won the election, the S&P and Nasdaq recorded winning sessions for five consecutive days. That streak ended on Wednesday.  

While it's premature to say that the postelection rally has come to an end, it certainly has taken a pause. 

According to Siebert chief investment officer Mark Malek, this could be because stocks may have already gotten ahead of themselves even before Trump won a second term last week. 

Now that the market has removed the overhang of the election, some of the core economic headwinds that have lingered are coming back to the forefront, he added. 
 
"What's driving today's trade is maybe a little bit of exhaustion," Malek told CNBC. 

Postelection euphoria may soon give way to cold, hard, economic data. Investors are eagerly anticipating October inflation readings, out Wednesday.  
 
According to a Reuters poll of economists, the consumer price index is expected to climb to 2.6%, its first rise in seven months. However, core inflation is still expected to hold steady at 3.3%.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us