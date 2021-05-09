Commerce Secretary Says ‘All Hands on Deck' to Avert Supply Disruptions After Pipeline Cyberattack

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Sunday said the federal government is working to avoid supply disruptions after Colonial Pipeline temporarily suspended all operations due to a ransomware attack.

"This is what businesses now have to worry about," Raimondo said during an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation." "Unfortunately, these sorts of attacks are becoming more frequent. They're here to stay."

So far, the impact of the network shutdown on fuel prices has been small, though some analysts say the country could see shortages of fuel develop rapidly if the outage persists.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Sunday said the federal government is working to avoid supply disruptions after Colonial Pipeline, the operator of the country's largest fuel pipeline, temporarily suspended all operations due to a ransomware attack on Friday.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the ransomware attack and the F.B.I. said it's working closely with Colonial Pipeline and government partners to address the situation.

The Department of Energy is monitoring potential impacts to fuel supply and the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is coordinating with the company.

Colonial Pipeline said it learned Friday that it "was the victim of a cybersecurity attack" and has since shut down 5,500 miles of pipeline that carry nearly half of the fuel supplies on the East Coast, raising fears of spot shortages of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

"It's an all hands on decks effort right now," Raimondo said. "We're working closely with the company, state and local officials to make sure that they get back up to normal operations as quickly as possible and there aren't disruptions to supply."

Chip Somodevilla | Pool | Reuters

The company connects refineries on the Gulf Coast to more than 50 million people in the southern and eastern U.S., according to its website.

The ultimate impact of the attack on fuel prices is unclear since there's no timeline for Colonial to resume operations, according to Bernadette Johnson, senior vice president of power and renewables at Enverus. Johnson predicted a short-term spike in refined product prices given a short-term outage.

"Refined product storage in both the USGC and Northeast can mitigate the impact of a short term event," Johnson said Saturday.

But If the shutdown persists, the country could see shortages of fuel develop rapidly, according to John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital in New York. Kilduff predicted that gas prices will skyrocket on the open of futures trading Sunday evening if the company's operations don't resume by then.

Johnson agreed: "If this outage were to persist for a significant amount of time, there would be product shortfalls in the Northeast and a glut of product in the USGC, which would impact prices across the country," she said.

Gas futures gained 0.6% to settle at $2.1269 a gallon and diesel futures rose 1.1% to settle at $2.0106 a gallon on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Friday.