Court rejects Boeing plea deal tied to 737 Max crashes

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

Nadia Milleron, whose daughter Samya Stumo, was killed in the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, holds a sign of crash victims behind Dennis Muilenburg, foreground, CEO of Boeing, during the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing in Hart Building on aviation safety and the future of the Boeing 737 MAX on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. 
Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images
  • A federal judge rejected Boeing's agreement to plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge tied to two crashes of its best-selling 737 Max aircraft.
  • Boeing agreed to plead guilty over the summer after the DOJ said it violated an earlier agreement.
  • Victims' family members took issue with a government-appointed monitor as a condition of the plea and called it a "sweetheart deal."

A federal judge rejected Boeing's plea deal tied to a criminal fraud charge stemming from fatal crashes of its 737 Max aircraft.

The court gave Boeing and the Justice Department 30 days to decide how to proceed, according to a court document filed Thursday.

In July, Boeing agreed to plead guilty to a criminal charge of conspiring to defraud the U.S. government by misleading regulators about its inclusion of a flight-control system on the Max that was later implicated in the two crashes — a Lion Air flight in October 2018 and an Ethiopian Airlines flight in March 2019. All 346 people on the flights were killed.

Boeing and the Justice Department didn't immediately comment.

Victims' family members had taken issue with a government-appointed monitor as a condition of the plea and called it a "sweetheart deal."

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

