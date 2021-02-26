Covid Live Updates: U.S. Buys 100,000 Courses of Eli Lilly's Latest Antibody Treatment

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

A key Food and Drug Administration advisory panel will review and vote on Johnson & Johnson's single-shot Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, potentially paving the way for an emergency use authorization in the coming days. If authorized, J&J's shot would be the third to be made available in the U.S. and would be distributed through a comparatively simple supply chain: The one-dose regimen eliminates the need to track return visits, and the drug can be stored at less extreme temperatures than vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna. The influx of supply and simplified logistics would likely mean an immediate boost to national vaccination rates when the vaccine hits the market as early as next week.

The U.S. is recording at least 73,300 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,160 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 113.08 million

Global deaths: At least 2.5 million

U.S. cases: More than 28.41 million

U.S. deaths: At least 508,314

Cigna is buying telehealth firm MDLive amid pandemic push toward virtual healthcare

Health insurer Cigna is acquiring telehealth firm MDLive, after having invested in the virtual care provider in the private market. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but analysts put MDLive's valuation at $1 billion, following a $50 million capital raise last fall.

The telehealth company had been expected to go public this year.

The Covid pandemic has propelled telehealth usage and accelerated competition in the market for virtual care. Teladoc, CVS Health, UnitedHealth Group and Amazon are all pursuing new virtual primary care services for employers.

Cigna expects the deal to close in the second quarter of this year, and will offer greater detail on the merger at its March 8 investor day.

—Bertha Coombs

FDA panel votes on J&J's vaccine today

Johnson & Johnson | via Reuters

A key FDA advisory panel is voting Friday on whether to recommend approval of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use. Here's what you need to know before they vote.

A favorable vote from the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will likely clear the path for the U.S. agency to approve J&J's vaccine for emergency use. If approved, J&J's vaccine would be the third authorized for use in the U.S., behind Pfizer's and Moderna's.

Initially, doses would be limited. Jeff Zients, President Joe Biden's Covid czar, told reporters on Wednesday that the federal government expects to ship 3 million to 4 million doses of J&J's vaccine next week to states, pharmacies and community health centers, pending FDA authorization.

–Berkeley Lovelace Jr.

EU leaders urge speeding up vaccinations

SEAN GALLUP | AFP | Getty Images

The European Union needs to be faster in its efforts to vaccinate people against the coronavirus, the 27 heads of state said on Thursday.

The EU has faced production, delivery and red tape issues in the deployment of Covid vaccines and has therefore struggled to catch up with the inoculation pace seen in other parts of the world.

The European Commission said Thursday it expects about 100 million doses of vaccine to be delivered to the region by the end of the first quarter and about 500 million doses delivered by the end of June.

The European Commission is working with pharmaceutical firms in an effort to avoid any further bottlenecks in the delivery process and is looking at having more production plants on the continent.

So far, the EU has vaccinated about 8% of the adult population. The bloc aims to increase that number to 70% by the end of the summer.

—Silvia Amaro

U.S. buys 100,000 courses of Eli Lilly's latest antibody treatment

The United States has agreed to purchase 100,000 treatment courses of Eli Lilly's recently approved antibody treatment for Covid-19.

The agreement comes at an initial purchase price of $210 million and includes an option to buy additional supply as needed, up to 1.2 million total treatment courses.

The therapeutic from Eli Lilly combines two monoclonal antibodies, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, administered through an IV infusion to treat high-risk Covid patients who are displaying symptoms but have not yet developed severe disease.

It received an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration earlier this month.

—Sara Salinas

