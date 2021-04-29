Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Covid Threat for Europe ‘Remains Present,' WHO Says Despite Falling Infections

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

Adnan Abidi | Reuters
  • The threat posed by the coronavirus "remains present," the World Health Organization said.
  • Europe's cases have fallen "significantly" in the last week, WHO's regional director for Europe, Dr. Hans Kluge, said in a press conference on Thursday.

LONDON — The threat for Europe posed by the coronavirus "remains present," the World Health Organization said Thursday, despite a recent decline in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the region.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"It is 462 days since the first Covid-19 cases were reported. Based on numbers of confirmed cases, 5.5% of the entire European population have now had Covid-19, while 7% have completed a full vaccination series," WHO's regional director for Europe, Dr. Hans Kluge, said in a press conference on Thursday.

Money Report

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Treasury Yields Rise Ahead of GDP, Jobless Claims Data

coronavirus 3 hours ago

India Could Soon Have Another Locally Developed Vaccine as the Deadly Covid Crisis Shows No Signs of Slowing

"But even as new cases, hospitalizations and deaths decline, the threat remains present," Kluge warned.

The virus still carries the potential to inflict devastating effects, he added, noting that close to half of all reported infections in Europe since the pandemic began have actually come during the first four months of this year.

Signaling some hope for the region, however, he added that "for the first time in two months, new cases fell significantly last week. Yet, infection rates across the region remain extremely high."

The comments come amid a mixed picture of recovery across the globe. While India is struggling with a devastating surge in cases and lack of medical supplies, other parts of the world are starting to reopen their economies.

In Europe, the U.K. is steadily lifting its lockdown and its vaccination rollout continues at pace. To date, almost 34 million adults in the country have received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and over 13 million people have had two doses, government data shows.

In mainland Europe, over 133 million doses of Covid vaccines have been administered so far across 30 counties in the European Economic Area (the EU plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway), according to data from the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

The speed of vaccination programs differs wildly throughout the EU, with some countries forging ahead quicker than others.

WHO's Kluge urged governments to not allow vaccination programs, public engagement with vaccines or surveillance of the virus, falter.

"Where vaccination rates in high-risk groups are highest, admissions to hospitals are decreasing and death rates are falling. Vaccines are saving lives, and they will change the course of this pandemic and eventually help end it," he said.

"We also need to be conscious of the fact that vaccines alone, will not 'end the pandemic.' Without informing and engaging communities, they remain exposed to the virus. Without surveillance, we can't identify new variants. And without contact tracing, governments may need to reimpose restrictive measures."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusHealth & ScienceEurope Politics
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us