Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘Stay away' from HF Sinclair

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Toast: "...point of sale is not a good business. I'd be careful there."

CVS: "Remember, CVS, in the end, is a retailer that has a healthcare business. It's not a healthcare business that is a retailer, and retail means theft. I don't know if you've been to a CVS lately, but you know, you got to have that, like, master key to be able to go get some Gillette razor blades. That's not my way of shopping."

Canadian Natural Resources: "I like that company. I think you got horse sense. I'd be a buyer of that."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

HF Sinclair: "I've got so many other good oil companies...I want to stay away from HF Sinclair."

Exact Sciences: "I think they're going to have to start making a lot more money. It's been a sales story, I like earnings story right now."

SoFi: "I like SoFi, but remember, it is a bank in the end, even though it's a membership bank. And banks are all going back down again because we're fighting the Fed, but I would stay long SoFi."

Money Report

news 31 mins ago

What China's slow-motion real estate crisis means for the global economy

news 37 mins ago

Treasury's new Hamas sanctions target middlemen, shell companies

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us