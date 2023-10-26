Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘Stay away' from HF Sinclair

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Toast: "...point of sale is not a good business. I'd be careful there."

CVS: "Remember, CVS, in the end, is a retailer that has a healthcare business. It's not a healthcare business that is a retailer, and retail means theft. I don't know if you've been to a CVS lately, but you know, you got to have that, like, master key to be able to go get some Gillette razor blades. That's not my way of shopping."

Canadian Natural Resources: "I like that company. I think you got horse sense. I'd be a buyer of that."

HF Sinclair: "I've got so many other good oil companies...I want to stay away from HF Sinclair."

Exact Sciences: "I think they're going to have to start making a lot more money. It's been a sales story, I like earnings story right now."

SoFi: "I like SoFi, but remember, it is a bank in the end, even though it's a membership bank. And banks are all going back down again because we're fighting the Fed, but I would stay long SoFi."

