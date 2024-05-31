Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘You've got a winner' with Astra Zeneca

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Viking Therapeutics: "I say you need to be in Eli Lilly. Step your game up, partner."

H.B. Fuller: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

AstraZeneca: "This is an amazing team that they've got at AstraZeneca now, and they've got fantastic formulations in oncology, but also heart. And they have a GLP-1 kind of thing going on, but it's a little far removed...You've got a winner with AstraZeneca."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Hawaiian Electric: "You don't want to be in Hawaiian Electric."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Eli Lilly.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com