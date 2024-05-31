Money Report

Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘You've got a winner' with Astra Zeneca

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Viking Therapeutics: "I say you need to be in Eli Lilly. Step your game up, partner."

H.B. Fuller: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

AstraZeneca: "This is an amazing team that they've got at AstraZeneca now, and they've got fantastic formulations in oncology, but also heart. And they have a GLP-1 kind of thing going on, but it's a little far removed...You've got a winner with AstraZeneca."

Hawaiian Electric: "You don't want to be in Hawaiian Electric."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Eli Lilly.

