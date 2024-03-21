Cramer's Lightning Round: AMD is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Super Micro Computer: "No, no, no, no. Look, I would rather buy Nvidia a hundred points higher than it is now than buy SMCI."

Alibaba: "It's so hard...We're going to have to hold off until it goes under 70."

Advanced Micro Devices: "I like AMD here. I think AMD has been in the penalty box long enough [buy, buy, buy!]."

Applied Materials: "...It's at a high. I'd buy some and let it pull back. I would not buy all at once."

Lowe's: "Lowe's is really good...Lowe's, almost at its all-time high, Home Depot great too. Both of those are good. Either one is right to buy right now."

