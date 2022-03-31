Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: AT&T Is Not a Buy

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

EVgo Inc: "The only electric vehicle stock that I'm recommending right now is Tesla. This one's losing a fortune. No thank you."

Gevo Inc: "It should be working better here, but it's losing too much money. And ever since November, the money-losers are stocks that just go down."

AT&T Inc: "Right now, I think they're doing terribly. It's just not a great company."

Kosmos Energy Ltd: "Good company. Makes a lot of money."

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd: "It is a very good company. However, it has just doubled, so I can't recommend a stock that just doubled."

