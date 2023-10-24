Cramer's Lightning Round: AT&T is ‘not my favorite'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Moderna: "I have been a believer in Moderna, but they've got to start coming up with those personalized cancer vaccines, because people just think it was a one-trick pony."

Planet Fitness: "I was a huge believer in the previous CEO. I never heard what happened. They have an interim CEO. Until they tell me what really happened and put a new CEO in, I'm a Lifetime guy."

MGM Resorts: "We own Wynn for the charitable trust...I think that's the one to own."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

AT&T: "Well, it's not my favorite...I remain a stalwart for T-Mobile, and I continue to believe that T-Mobile represents the bet buy in that group."

Leonardo DRS: "The answer is yes."

Marathon Digital: "I'd rather just own Bitcoin."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com