Cramer's Lightning Round: AT&T is ‘not my favorite'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Moderna: "I have been a believer in Moderna, but they've got to start coming up with those personalized cancer vaccines, because people just think it was a one-trick pony."

Planet Fitness: "I was a huge believer in the previous CEO. I never heard what happened. They have an interim CEO. Until they tell me what really happened and put a new CEO in, I'm a Lifetime guy."

MGM Resorts: "We own Wynn for the charitable trust...I think that's the one to own."

AT&T: "Well, it's not my favorite...I remain a stalwart for T-Mobile, and I continue to believe that T-Mobile represents the bet buy in that group."

Leonardo DRS: "The answer is yes."

Marathon Digital: "I'd rather just own Bitcoin."

