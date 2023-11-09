Cramer's Lightning Round: Buy AutoZone

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Broadcom: "Buy!"

Snowflake: "I am concerned that a company called Databricks, that we had earlier this week, may have a better engine, so to speak, than Snowflake. It's the first time I've had any doubt about Snowflake. I thought that Databricks, which is private, had very, very impressive."

Aehr Test Systems: "I don't want to say it's necessarily over because I like the testing business. But if I'm going to be in testing, I want to be in letter A, Agilent."

AutoZone: "I think that AutoZone is going to do fabulously, the average car on the road is still very, very old. And, more importantly, this company is incredibly well-run with a buyback that is the biggest in the New York Stock Exchange. I want you to buy it, and every time it dips, I want you to buy more."

Novo Nordisk: "Novo Nordisk is very good. I still prefer Lilly...I want you to be owning either one of those."

Gogo: "I would cash out...That was a good Covid stock, it's not anymore."

Dream Finders Homes: "I think they're going to have continued success, I think they have a unique model...I think you've got a good one there."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Broadcom.

