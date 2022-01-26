Cramer's Lightning Round: Callon Petroleum Has More Upside Ahead

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

ArcBest: "I like trucking. I like ArcBest, but you know what, we did that really good compare last night of Union Pacific versus CSX, and Union Pacific's intermodal business is really good. I'd rather go with diversification."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Roblox: "We're getting young people in. Now here's the problem with Roblox: It's good for you ... not good for a lot of others. That's because ever since the Fed changed its tune back in November, the market is too angry to like these long-term [growth stocks], but it's OK for you. You've got your whole life ahead of you. You should be a buyer of Roblox because it's a great company."

Ulta Beauty: "I think Ulta is shooting the lights out. I think Dave Kimbell is doing a fantastic job. I think Ulta is one of the retailers that I want to own down in steps — $315, then maybe $300 pick some up. They're really doing well."

Jazz Pharmaceuticals: "I liked Jazz at one time, but Jazz is ... a very inexpensive company. I have to reopen why it's so inexpensive because holy cow, something is not right there, so let me come back."

Callon Petroleum: "No, you haven't made anything yet. Callon is real. I think you've got more room, more room on the upside. You stay long that."

Zynga: "That one is over. I mean, Take-Two [Interactive] is buying it. There's consolidation going on in this industry. It's incredible. And by the way, last night on the Microsoft call, you could see why they're buying Activision Blizzard. It's going to make so much sense. Buy Microsoft."

The New York Times Company: "I happen to like that CEO [Meredith Kopit Levien]. She's sensational. I wish she talked to me. As much as I like the Athletic, she overpaid. ... The New York Times is a great company, but they paid a little too much for that and that has really hurt the valuation. I am sorry because I think it's a fantastic product, both of them."

F5: "This is the guys who control basically the 'red light, green light internet highway,' but they did have a supply problem, and there's no room for mistakes anymore in any technology company."

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com