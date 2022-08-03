Cramer's Lightning Round: Canoo Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

MannKind Corp: "No one ever likes me to say anything bad about Mannkind. ... What happens if it's not a good company? Does that matter at all? To me it does, therefore I say, sell, sell, sell."

Canoo Inc: "They just lose money. We're done with those stocks that just lose money."

Hancock Whitney Corp: "I like those guys. ... I think you've got a winner there."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Verizon Communications Inc: "I think it's going nowhere. ... I'm not saying sell, sell, sell. I'm saying hold, hold, hold."

Trade Desk Inc: "I think [CEO] Jeff Green is terrific, but the fact is, the overvalued tech stocks are not where to be."

Luminar Technologies Inc: "If you want to be in that business, I like Tesla, and yes, someone give some love to Ford."

Community Bank System Inc: "I like it very much. I think you should own it right here, right now."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Ford.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com