Cramer's Lightning Round: Cassava Sciences is ‘speculative'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Cassava Sciences: "If they can have something big, that stock triples. If they don't, I think it drifts down. I like that risk/reward, but understand it's speculative."

Lantheus Holdings: "I think it's great..Lantheus is terrific."

