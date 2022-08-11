Cramer's Lightning Round: Charles Schwab Is Terrific

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Amyris Inc: "There's another company called IFF ... that does a better job."
Charles Schwab Corp: "Schwab is terrific."
ChemoCentryx Inc: "I have to do work on it. .... Let me come back on that one."
TechnipFMC PLC: "I like that company very, very much. ... Maybe wait for a couple day pullback."
Bank of America Corp: "I like the stock very much."
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA: "I actually prefer Ball Corp. ... I think Ball Corp's terrific."
Canopy Growth Corp: "If Canopy Growth is good, then that means that you have one more reason to buy Constellation Brands. ... I would buy it right here, right now, tomorrow morning."
Disclosure; Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Constellation Brands.
