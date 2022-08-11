Cramer's Lightning Round: Charles Schwab Is Terrific

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Amyris Inc: "There's another company called IFF ... that does a better job."

Charles Schwab Corp: "Schwab is terrific."

ChemoCentryx Inc: "I have to do work on it. .... Let me come back on that one."

TechnipFMC PLC: "I like that company very, very much. ... Maybe wait for a couple day pullback."

Bank of America Corp: "I like the stock very much."

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA: "I actually prefer Ball Corp. ... I think Ball Corp's terrific."

Canopy Growth Corp: "If Canopy Growth is good, then that means that you have one more reason to buy Constellation Brands. ... I would buy it right here, right now, tomorrow morning."

Disclosure; Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Constellation Brands.

