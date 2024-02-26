Cramer's Lightning Round: Cloudflare is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Public Storage: "I think the stock is down on an opportunity...These guys are very smart operators. I want to buy the stock."

Vistra: "That is a parabolic move...I have got to study that before I ever recommend it.

HubSpot: "Everybody loves this, they call it the junior Salesforce...I think Salesforce is the Salesforce, and you don't need HubSpot."

AMN Healthcare Services: "It is going to be a real battle. And there are so many non-battle stocks right now, you do not need to do a a battle...Let's stay away."

Cloudflare: "Cloudlfare, Matthew Prince, one of my absolute stocks. There's just a fantastic narrative there. You must hold on to Cloudflare, and if it gets hit, you buy more [buy, buy, buy!]."

Carvana: "Carvana has had a very, very big move now, I think Ernie Garcia is doing a terrific job. But you got to wait for a pullback, a lot of it is short squeeze."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Salesforce.

