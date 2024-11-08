Cramer's Lightning Round: Domino's Pizza is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Domino's Pizza: "[buy, buy, buy!] I would actually own this stock right here."

Enterprise Products: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

Arm: "...I think the stock can go to 160."

InterDigital: "Very hard company to understand but it's got great...technology for telco."

Wells Fargo: "...It was one of our largest positions for the [CNBC Investing Club's Charitable Trust], we just took a little bit off, letting the rest run because we still think it is very, very cheap."

CME Group: "Just a consistent money maker...Own it."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Wells Fargo.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com